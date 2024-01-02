Tania Cagnotto in the Walk of Fame of Italian sport

Tania Cagnotto enters the Foro Italico Walk of Fame. The most successful Italian diver of all times enters the firmament of Italian sport.

Daughter of art, the Bolzano born in ’85 boasts in her palmarès a silver and an Olympic bronze won at the Rio 2016 Games. Furthermore, during her extraordinary career the South Tyrolean has won 10 world medals (including one gold) and 29 European medals (of which 20 gold).

“I am very grateful and proud – the words of Tania Cagnotto, who unveiled the new plaque with her name in the presence of CONI President Giovanni Malagò, General Secretary Carlo Mornati and Vice Presidents Silvia Salis and Claudia Giordani –. It is an immense satisfaction, it will remain forever. I always gladly come back here to the house of sport, where I have spent my life. Now things have changed, I am mainly a mother. But I’m open to new adventures.”

“A great among the greats” commented Giovanni Malagò.

Share this: Facebook

X

