Home » Passengers escape from the burning Japan Airlines plane: the video – Corriere TV
World

Passengers escape from the burning Japan Airlines plane: the video – Corriere TV

by admin
Passengers escape from the burning Japan Airlines plane: the video – Corriere TV

A video captures the excited moments in which passengers and crew leave the burning Japan Airlines plane. L’Airbus A350 it hit the ground and caught fire, perhaps hitting a Japanese Coast Guard vehicle present near the runway.
People can be seen rushing down the emergency slides and then running to get away from the burning vehicle. The fire broke out within minutes.

January 2, 2024 – Updated January 2, 2024, 1:16 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Karim Benzema denies wanting to leave Al Ittihad

You may also like

Enjoy “Dark Matter”, Pearl Jam’s new album, in...

Promoted Heidenheim humiliated Bayern Munich and Leverkusen caresses...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Orbán challenger Magyar brings tens of thousands onto...

Culture, TV | Bjørn Jensen debuts in reality...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

In Banja Luka, two men were arrested for...

The Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina is...

The European Union naval mission repelled 11 Houthi...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy