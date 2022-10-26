Original title: Tao Hanlin’s two pairs, Wang Zhelin only 4 points, Shanghai lost to Shandong and suffered a 5-game losing streak

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 25th, Beijing time, the seventh round of the CBA regular season continued. The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, which suffered a four-game losing streak, faced the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team. The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team still did not get rid of the sluggish state in this game. The shooting rate of the entire team was only 36.5%. It fell behind from the first quarter, and continued to slump in the next three quarters. In the end, it lost 87-106 to the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team. losing streak.

The four-quarter score is: 28-17, 29-21, 23-18, 26-31 (Shandong is in front). In terms of statistics, Shandong Men’s Basketball Team Rochester scored 22 points, Gillenwater scored 18 points and 11 rebounds, Tao Hanlin scored 17 points and 10 rebounds, Chen Peidong scored 14 points and 10 assists, Liu Guancen and Liu Yi each scored 9 points, Jia Cheng 7 points, Jiao Hailong 5 points and 6 Rebounding, Gao Shiyan 3 points and 10 assists; Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team Yan Pengfei 19 points and 8 rebounds, Trimble 14 points, Cheng Wangfan 11 points and 3 assists, Luo Hanchen 10 points and 6 rebounds, Li Hongquan 8 points, Ren Junwei 7 points and 7 rebounds, Wang Zhelin, Liu Zheng and Franklin each scored 4 points.

After the opening, Gyllenwater broke through and took the lead, Trimble made a long shot “3+1”, and Liu Guancen hit a three-pointer in return. Since then, the two sides have launched a confrontation, Trimble and Chen Peidong have three points, Tao Hanlin and Wang Zhelin have dunked respectively, and the score has been tight. In the middle of the section, Chen Peidong and Gao Shiyan made three breakthroughs to widen the difference. The Shandong men’s basketball team continued to expand the score difference after returning from a pause. Li Tianrong made two free throws with two minutes left in the quarter, breaking Shanghai’s nearly six-minute scoring drought. After Franklin made two free throws, the Shanghai men’s basketball team made two free throws at the end of the first quarter. Chasing the score to 17-28.

The two teams made many mistakes at the start of the second quarter. Cheng Wangfan made two breakthroughs to narrow the point difference. Rochester scored 8 points and assisted Tao Hanlin with a dunk. Shandong stopped Shanghai 42-28 in the middle of the quarter. After coming back from the suspension, Luo Hanchen scored 5 points in a row and led his team to chase the points. Trimble and Gillenwater soared. In the latter part of the quarter, Chen Peidong and Liu Guancen scored consecutive points to widen the difference to 19 points, and the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team ended the first half with a 57-38 lead.

Halftime statistics, Shandong Men’s Basketball Team Gillenwater scored 10 points and 7 rebounds, Chen Peidong scored 9 points and 3 assists, Tao Hanlin scored 8 points and 7 rebounds, Rochester scored 8 points and 3 assists, Liu Yi and Liu Guancen each scored 7 points, Jia Cheng 5 points, Gao Shiyan 3 Points and 9 assists; Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team Trimble 12 points, Luo Hanchen 7 points, Cheng Wangfan 6 points, Wang Zhelin 4 points and 2 rebounds.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the two teams fought frequently, and only scored 5 points in the first three minutes of the quarter. The Shandong men’s basketball team relied on Chen Peidong’s three-pointer and Gillenwater’s storm to continue to widen the point difference. When the three-pointer hit, the Shandong men’s basketball team took a 22-point lead 67-45, forcing Shanghai to suspend. Gyllenwater came back from a pause and scored “2+1” to widen the point difference. Cheng Wangfan won “3+1” and “2+1” opportunities successively, becoming a bright spot in the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team. Yan Pengfei made consecutive free throws and struggled to score points. , the point difference once returned to within 20 points, but Rochester made a long shot before the end of the quarter. After the three quarters, the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team maintained the lead 80-56.

In the final quarter, Li Hongquan used three-pointers and free throws to score consecutively, but Rochester, who was full of firepower, made consecutive strong shots to widen the points difference. pause. Back at three o’clock, Jiao Hailong scored “2+1” to widen the point difference to 30 points, and the game lost the suspense. With four minutes left in the quarter, Shandong replaced Rochester and Tao Hanlin for training. Unexpectedly, the Shanghai men’s basketball team used pressing to cause consecutive mistakes by Shandong players. Yan Pengfei made two free throws and then made two dunks, forcing the Shandong men’s basketball team to suspend. After the suspension, Zhu Rongzhen succeeded in dunking. Although the Shandong men’s basketball team made many mistakes, the excessive score difference made the Shanghai men’s basketball team unsuccessful in chasing points. In the end, the Shandong men’s basketball team defeated Shanghai 106-87, sending the opponent to a five-game losing streak.

Shandong starters: Tao Hanlin, Gyllenwater, Gao Shiyan, Liu Guancen, Chen Peidong;

Shanghai starting: Wang Zhelin, Ren Junwei, Trimble, Luo Hanchen, Liu Zheng. (legend)

