after the race

“It could also have ended in a draw, but Pavia’s victory is sought and deserved, because in the second half we did a lot to find the goal, certainly more than an excellent Gavirate”. The Italian coach Maurizio Tassi enjoyed the success at the end of a hard-fought match. “In the first half we struggled a bit also thanks to Gavirate and probably some of my players paid for the fatigue of last Wednesday’s intense match against Solbiatese, even if temperamentally we did our best as always and we were good at straightening it. immediately after falling behind – underlines the Pavia coach -. In the second half we made some corrections, with the replacement for physical problems of Ferroni, adapting Cavaliere to the side. He pushed a lot on the wings and Bigotto also gave a lot. Then – continues Tassi – it was also a test for me to see how the team for the first time at a disadvantage on the pitch knew how to react and did it well. And I believe that beyond the results we see today in command, we are also offering good performances. A football made of speed, as modern football is today and as I understand it ».

In the name of the group

The striker Gabusi from Varese decided the match. A victory in the name of the group. “I am pleased for Gabusi who is a player from the Pavia nursery and when it is someone like this guy who decides the matches, it can only be an extra satisfaction for the whole club – reiterates Maurizio Tassi – A nice winning header that sent the ball to the far post where their goalkeeper couldn’t reach. This goal is also an example of how working in training with the same mentality, day by day, is the right path. Gabusi went to the stands on Wednesday, this time it was decisive: I added him – adds Tassi – a few minutes from the end to try something more in attack even if I was considering putting Nucera in the last change so as not to find out too much anyway. In the end, the choice was to take a risk, the director Luca Sacco at my side convinced me to try everything out ». Future? «In the meantime, we are enjoying the nine points won in a week, but the line is always the same: from Tuesday down to earth and we are thinking of Cantù’s away match against a team that is just behind us and has started very well. It will be another test of maturity for this Pavia in a championship that, as shown by the classification, sees many protagonists ». –