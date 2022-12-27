Original title: Tatum 41+7+5 Brown 29 points letter downturn 27+9 Bucks lose to Green Army on Christmas Eve

On December 26, Beijing time, the NBA regular season Christmas game kicked off. The Celtics played against the Bucks at home. For the Bucks, Middleton has a truce in this campaign, and the Celtics are all in order, ushering in the return of Smart and Lowe. After four quarters of fierce fighting, the Celtics had the last laugh in the strong dialogue. They defeated the Bucks 139-118 and firmly ranked first in the Eastern Conference.

The scores of the two sides in four quarters (Bucks first): 28-36, 33-26, 25-38, 32-39

Bucks player data: Antetokounmpo 27 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, Holiday 23 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Lopez 16 points and 5 rebounds, Connaughton 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Ingles 11 points

Celtics player data: Tatum 41 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Jaylen Brown 29 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Horford 11 points and 4 rebounds, Lowe 6 points and 2 rebounds, Smart 6 points and 8 assists, White 12 points and 5 assists, Grant Williams 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Brogdon 9 points

At the beginning of the game, Holiday opened the scoring first, and then both teams hit consecutive three-pointers. As Antetokounmpo was replaced, the Bucks were led by Holiday and Lopez, while the Celtics had Brogdon, Lowe, and Gwie leading the rotation. With 36 points, the Celtics ended the first quarter 36-28.

In the second quarter, the intensity of the competition between the two sides increased. Portis and Antetokounmpo took advantage of the inside to attack, but the score was not narrowed. The Celtics still maintained the lead, and Tatum also had a wonderful performance of dunking Antetokounmpo. In the second half of the quarter, Lopez began to take advantage of his height and scored consecutive goals under the basket. At 1 minute and 34 seconds, Ingles became a surprise soldier. He made all 3 free throws and narrowed the point difference to 2 points. But at the last moment, Brown missed 3 free throws abnormally, allowing the Celtics to enter the second half with only 1 point.

After changing sides, the two teams continued to enter the defensive battle. At 9 minutes and 49 seconds, Horford hit a three-pointer to break the record, and then Tatum began to take over the game. He scored his 33rd point in the individual game with a jumper and helped the Celtics lead by 9 points. With Grant Williams’ magical retreat three-pointer, the Celtics entered the fourth quarter with a 100-86 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo entered the field early with 10 minutes left in the game, and the Bucks were unwilling to hand in their guns and surrender. The Celtics’ three-point rain continued. Guwei hit a three-pointer at 9 minutes and 23 seconds, and Brown made another three-pointer at 7 minutes and 19 seconds. At this time, the Celtics had already led by as much as 15 points. Although Antetokounmpo began to play some aggressiveness afterwards, the Celtics did not interrupt their offensive rhythm. Brown’s breakthrough, Horford’s hook, and Tatum’s superstar continued to punish the Bucks for their negligence, 4 points In 15 seconds, the Celtics still led the Bucks by 16 points. Antetokounmpo and Brown had a quarrel because of physical contact. The referee called Antetokounmpo a technical foul, and the Bucks also took advantage of the opportunity to replace Mingjin as a substitute. In the end, the Celtics defeated the Bucks 139-118.

Celtics starting lineup: Jaylen Brown, Tatum, Horford, White, Smart

Bucks starting lineup: Connaughton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Grayson Allen, Holiday

