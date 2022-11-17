Dura lex, sed lex, the Latins said. And, wanting to stay on topic, the law is the same for everyone. Even for football players or great exes. Who, if they break any rules, pay like everyone else. Fines, social services and, why not, sometimes even prison. Being rich and famous doesn’t necessarily mean having a clean criminal record. It proves it John Carew, who in Norway was sentenced to 14 months in prison for tax evasion. And the former centre-forward is certainly not the only one who has had problems with the law.