Teammate Součka with Coufal is the hit of the summer. A record will fall, they write in England

No way Messi. The hottest hit of the football summer will probably be the teammate of Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal from West Ham, Declan Rice. Although he still has a contract with the Hammers for one year, the most famous clubs in the world can break free to get him now. And the price of a player can break records, rising faster than the mercury of a thermometer in a hot summer. According to The Sun newspaper, the last time Arsenal got away with the sum of 105 million pounds (almost 2.9 billion crowns) and even that is said to be far from final.

