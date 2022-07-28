The president of La Liga, in view of the next championship, explained why and how in Catalonia they have returned to having purchasing power.

Barcelona is back to spending. And he seems to be able to return to speak about him in Spain and Europe to the delight of Javier Tebas. The president of La Liga, in view of the next championship, explained why and how in Catalonia they have returned to having purchasing power. His words are taken from his speech at the “kick off gala”.

Tebas clarified the issue related to the club culé. “They are on the right track to be able to register the new signings for the season which starts on August 12. In Catalonia there is a little work to be done but they know what they have to do.” The recipe is very simple. They were able to sell goods, which they had to do, and cut wages. And now they can move into the market. Barcelona put in some fresh money. It sold 10% of its audiovisual rights for € 207 million. Then he increased that part to 25%, which I think is about 350 more. That would already be 500 million euros and I think they have yet another base of another 200. To this must be added the possible sale of other players which will generate additional liquidity. As for the salary cut, the players cannot be put under pressure, it is what is established by the collective agreement, by the law, by reason and by ethics, but I am sure that Barcelona also knows this. “ See also Jiao Jian: Some fouls in the finals have to restrain the men's basketball team and can't stand such losses_Guangsha Team_Liaoning_Beijing

A Liga that is assumed to be very balanced, to the delight of its president. And there is talk of a return of CR7. “I wouldn’t mind seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at all. I don’t know if it’s feasible, because in order to make room for a player of this level, they would have to sell a couple of players. Spain will still remain a championship of the highest level at national and international level. Let’s not forget that Real Madrid have won the Champions League. Barcelona are ready to be competitive again but Real Madrid have bought and have not sold anyone. In any case I expect a competitive and balanced championship. You no longer win by 100 points, that means that the level has risen to the top and it is good for the whole Spanish football movement. “

