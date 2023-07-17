Teigl changes to Admira – sport.ORF.at

Second division football club FC Admira has signed Georg Teigl. The 32-year-old Viennese moved from Austria Wien to the Südstadters on a free transfer. “Georg is the ideal player for our project. The experience that he brings is extremely important for the development of our young players,” said sports director Peter Stöger in a broadcast on Monday.

Teigl started his professional career at RB Salzburg and then played for RB Leipzig, FC Augsburg and Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany’s top three divisions. Since 2020 he has played with the Violetten in Vienna. Also new at Admira is 21-year-old goalkeeper Maximilian Sulek (last SV Gerasdorf Stammersdorf).

