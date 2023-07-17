Home » Teigl changes to Admira – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Teigl changes to Admira – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Teigl changes to Admira – sport.ORF.at

Second division football club FC Admira has signed Georg Teigl. The 32-year-old Viennese moved from Austria Wien to the Südstadters on a free transfer. “Georg is the ideal player for our project. The experience that he brings is extremely important for the development of our young players,” said sports director Peter Stöger in a broadcast on Monday.

Teigl started his professional career at RB Salzburg and then played for RB Leipzig, FC Augsburg and Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany’s top three divisions. Since 2020 he has played with the Violetten in Vienna. Also new at Admira is 21-year-old goalkeeper Maximilian Sulek (last SV Gerasdorf Stammersdorf).

See also  PSG fans prevented from traveling to Troyes for game

You may also like

Guarantee board rejects the appeal of Reggina –...

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet...

first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening...

Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving...

Spilková fought in London with a virus and...

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on its way to the...

Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup

Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for...

Mysterious death of 55 pilot whales on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy