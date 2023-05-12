Home » Tennis ATP Rome 2023, today’s results: Djokovic, Ruud and Rune win
Sports

Tennis ATP Rome 2023, today’s results: Djokovic, Ruud and Rune win

by admin
Tennis ATP Rome 2023, today’s results: Djokovic, Ruud and Rune win

Return to the field with victory for Novak Djokovic. After missing Madrid with an elbow problem, the no. 1 in the world started the Internationals of Italy beating Argentinean Tomas Etcheverry, n. 61 ATP, with the score of 7-6(5), 6-2 in one hour and 53 minutes. A match with a double face for Nole who hadn’t played an official match since April 21, when he lost against Lajovic in Banja Luka. The Serbian struggled in the first set (closed at the tie break, recovering from 3-5), but then ended the downhill match finding rhythm and quality in his shots. Djokovic will face Grigor in the third round Dimitrov who knocked out Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. On the other hand, an easy debut for Holger Rune and Casper Ruud who eliminated the French Fils and Rinderknech.

Out eight seeds

A day marked by seeding falls. Eight lost in the opener, including Karen Khachanov, inserted in the fourth of Sinner. The Russian, No. 11 in the world and fresh from the quarterfinals in Madrid, he lost to Frenchman Barrere in three sets. It was also a close fight between Auger indeed and Popyrin, with the success of the Australian after 3 hours and 18 minutes. De Minaur, Korda, Van De Zandschulp, Kecmanovic (against Fognini), Paul and Shelton are also out.



read also

Fognini too in the 3rd round: Kecmanovic eliminated

See also  Novak leaves, but refugees remain prisoners: how the Australian system works for migrants deemed illegal

You may also like

Bonn reverses the predictions! What a bad night...

Fin Rovanperä is leading the Portuguese Rally after...

Probable formations of Inter Sassuolo

Krems first semi-finalist in HLA

Ale Galan returns to the field with the...

New Peugeot 2008 2023, the long-awaited SUV is...

The third spring derby and Sparta lost the...

UEFA denies reports of final postponement

Serie A, Inter-Sassuolo on the pitch at 8.45...

Lazio-Lecce Serie A, results in real time

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy