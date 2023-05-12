Tennis ATP Rome 2023, today’s results: Djokovic, Ruud and Rune win

Return to the field with victory for Novak Djokovic. After missing Madrid with an elbow problem, the no. 1 in the world started the Internationals of Italy beating Argentinean Tomas Etcheverry, n. 61 ATP, with the score of 7-6(5), 6-2 in one hour and 53 minutes. A match with a double face for Nole who hadn’t played an official match since April 21, when he lost against Lajovic in Banja Luka. The Serbian struggled in the first set (closed at the tie break, recovering from 3-5), but then ended the downhill match finding rhythm and quality in his shots. Djokovic will face Grigor in the third round Dimitrov who knocked out Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. On the other hand, an easy debut for Holger Rune and Casper Ruud who eliminated the French Fils and Rinderknech.