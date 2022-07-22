Blue tennis players advance in Switzerland and Germany. Matteo Berrettini has reached the semifinals of the “Swiss Open Gstaad”, an ATP 250 tournament with a prize pool of € 534,555 which is being played on the clay court of the Roy Emerson Arena in the Swiss city. The Roman tennis player, number two in the seeding and 15 in the world, in the quarter-finals, won against the Spanish Pedro Martinez, 52 in the ATP ranking and fifth favorite of the draw, with a score of 3-6 7-6 (5) 6- 1. In the tie-break of the second set the blue was 5-1 down; then he won six consecutive points and finally dominated the third fraction.

Saturday 23, in the semifinal, Berrettini will face the “recovered” Dominic Thiem. In Germany Lorenzo Musetti obtained the pass for the semifinals of the “Hamburg European Open”, an Atp 500 tournament with a prize pool of 1,770,865 euros underway on the clay courts of the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium in Hamburg, for the first once combined with a WTA 250. The Tuscan tennis player, twenty years old, number 62 of the international ranking, in the quarter-finals, beat the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 35 of the world, with a score of 6-4 6-3. In the semifinal, tomorrow Musetti will challenge the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, number 30 in the ATP ranking, today the winner against the Russian Aslan Karatsev, 37 in the world, for 6-3 4-6 7-6 (4).