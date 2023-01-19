Legal trouble between the AlphaTauri driver and Jeroen Schothorst who had lent him 250,000 euros in his F2 days: one claims 50% of the proceeds from the first year in F1, the other believes this clause has been canceled by the debut at Monza 2022 on the Williams. On February 3 the sentence

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milano

Grain for Nyck de Vries even before the 2023 F1 season begins. As reported by The Telegraph, in fact, the Dutchman of AlphaTauri, ex Mercedes, ended up in the Court of Amsterdam for a legal dispute presented by his real estate tycoon, Jeroen Schothorst, who at the time of the F2 driver between 2017 and 2019, precisely in April 2018, he had lent him 250,000 euros to close his contract in the year as bearer of the Prema team. According to Schothorst, De Vries withheld information about his contract, violating established agreements.

the clause and the fixed position — The alleged terms of agreement between Schothorst and the driver provided for a loan accompanied by an interest rate of 3% and 50% of De Vries’ income to be given to the tycoon in the year of the driver’s arrival in F1. Still according to the clauses, however, if the Dutchman had not obtained a permanent position in the Circus by the end of 2022, the loan would have been cancelled. And here is the crux on which the two sides disagree. In fact, according to De Vries, despite his debut in F1 at Monza with Williams in place of the hospitalized Alexander Albon, the role of reserve driver and test driver at Mercedes in recent seasons is not worth the same as a regular driver in the premier class. And given that the official contract with AlphaTauri started on January 1st 2023, the 2020-21 Formula E champion thus thought that the loan would be canceled as agreed. See also Italy, nightmare debut at the French Cinquina European Championships in the first half

on February 3 the sentence — Furthermore, even if in recent years De Vries has paid Schothorst a total of 190,000 euros in interest, the tycoon is still not satisfied because he claims that the pilot withheld information about his earnings and contracts, thus asking for full disclosure of the same between 2018 and 2022. After hearing the lawyers of De Vries, the The Telegraph he also says that the Dutchman, in addition to having already repaid the 190,000 euros, would have proposed to Schothorst the repayment of the entire sum of money loaned in 2018, the 250,000 euros, however receiving a refusal. Faced with the failure to reach a settlement agreement, they ended up in the Court of Amsterdam, which will issue the sentence on 3 February.