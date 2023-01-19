Zhang Qingwei emphasized at the 15th Plenary Session of the 14th Party Committee of the Provincial Military Region

Adhere to the absolute leadership of the party throughout the construction of the provincial military region

Striving to Create a New Situation in National Defense Mobilization and Reserve Force Construction

Huasheng Online, January 19th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing) On the afternoon of the 19th, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and First Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Military Region, attended and delivered a speech at the 15th Plenary Session of the 14th Hunan Provincial Military Region Party Committee. Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, effectively fulfill the missions and tasks of the people’s army, strive to create a new situation in national defense mobilization and reserve force construction, and unite for the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan .

(On the afternoon of January 19, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and First Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Military Region, attended and delivered a speech at the 15th Plenary Session of the 14th Hunan Provincial Military Region Party Committee.)

Feng Yi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Provincial Military Region, presided over the meeting. Wang Yu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Military Region, Commander, and Chen Bo and Hao Xianwei, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Military Region Party Committee, attended the meeting.

(On the afternoon of January 19, the meeting presented awards to advanced units and individuals of the Provincial Military Region.)

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Zhang Qingwei expressed his heartfelt thanks to all the officers, soldiers, civilian personnel, workers and militiamen of the Provincial Military Region. He pointed out that in the past year, all levels of the provincial military region adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and Chairman Xi Jinping, emphasized politics, strengthened preparations for war, grasped reforms, promoted development, and maintained Stability, comprehensive strengthening of ideological and political construction, continuous improvement of national military aid capabilities, orderly advancement of adjustment and reform tasks, proactive efforts to serve local development, and a good momentum in promoting the construction of first-class provincial military regions.

(On the afternoon of January 19th, the meeting site. The above pictures were taken by Tang Jun, a reporter from Huasheng Online)

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that 2023 is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is an important year to start building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is also a key year to implement the new “three-step” strategy for national defense and military modernization. We must always adhere to the absolute leadership of the party, strengthen theoretical arming, strengthen organizational construction, improve national mobilization capabilities, strictly implement various organizational life systems, carry forward the spirit of self-revolution, strengthen national defense mobilization preparations for actual cases and actual combat training, and continuously strengthen the use of the party The ability and ability to promote the cause of strengthening the military with advanced innovative theories, and build a solid ideological foundation for firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. It is necessary to focus on the primary task of high-quality development, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of the party’s management of the armed forces, strengthen the party’s management of the armed forces, strengthen military and local coordination, improve the system and mechanism of the party’s overall leadership of national defense mobilization, and improve the supervision and supervision system and mechanism for the implementation of national defense mobilization laws and regulations. Greater achievements have been made in strengthening the construction of provincial military regions. It is necessary to vigorously carry forward the glorious tradition of double support, actively participate in economic and social construction, combine the capabilities of the army, the needs of the local area, and the expectations of the masses, and find out the entry point for the comprehensive implementation of the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks. In the tasks of emergency rescue and disaster relief, emergency response, rural revitalization, reform and innovation, etc., we have bravely shouldered heavy responsibilities and acted proactively. Party committees and governments at all levels should use their hearts and minds to solve problems for the troops, regard supporting the military as a political project, thoroughly implement laws such as the Law on the Protection of Military Status and Rights and Interests, improve the coordination mechanism for supporting the military and supporting the former military, implement various preferential policies, and carry out extensive military support activities To safeguard and protect the legitimate rights and interests of military members.