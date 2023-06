British tennis player Emma Raducanu has been going through a difficult period since her triumph at the US Open 2021 and sometimes wishes she hadn’t won the Grand Slam less than two years ago. The former world number 10, who won in New York at the age of 18, told the Sunday Times that she was extremely naïve at the time and later learned about the dark side of tennis. The Toronto native is currently recovering from wrist and ankle surgery, which will also see her miss Wimbledon in July.

