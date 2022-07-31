Home Sports Tennis, Davis Cup in Bologna: the fans choose the official song
Sports

Tennis, Davis Cup in Bologna: the fans choose the official song

by admin
Tennis, Davis Cup in Bologna: the fans choose the official song

The holders of the tournament’s fan tokens have the opportunity to vote for the song that will accompany fans to the Unipol Arena next September

In a historically truly brilliant moment for Italian men’s tennis, the fact that in a month and a half our country will host an elimination round of the Davis Cup is naively going unnoticed. At the Unipol Arena in Bologna the four national teams of group A will compete in the six scheduled matches (consisting of three matches each), one a day from 13 to 18 September. In addition to Italy there will be the favorite Croatia, plus Argentina and Sweden. On the 14th the Azzurri will make their debut against the Croatians, followed on alternate days by duels with South Americans and Scandinavians.

The occasion

At the tennis level, however, the Davis Cup is the only reality for which there are dedicated fan tokens: the organization of the tournament – in collaboration with the digital token platform – is launching initiatives on the various venues approaching the final phase of the competition. . Now it’s up to the Italian stage in Bologna, for which the fans are asked to choose the official song. In total there are four tracks in the running: Calma, Kesi, Hawai and Mujeriego. Apart from the latter, all the singles compete in their remix versions: you can vote in the dedicated app.

1 August – 00:18

© breaking latest news

See also  Di Bella, another season with Pavia "This time I'll build from the foundations"

You may also like

Rowing, World Youth Championships: domination of Italy, 8...

Milan, Messias and Giroud defeat Marseille (0-2). Friendly...

Serie A transfer market: Napoli pushes for Raspadori....

Transfer market, Naples offer for Raspadori. But Juve...

Riccione, Giulia and Alessia: the night at the...

Not good!Tyson, 56, shows up slowly on crutches...

French Super Cup, Psg beats Nantes: Neymar, Ramos,...

European women’s football 2022: England wins. Germany beaten...

F1, the mistakes that cost Ferrari the World...

An undertaking on Lake Varese, the Friulian Dri...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy