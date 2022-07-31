In a historically truly brilliant moment for Italian men’s tennis, the fact that in a month and a half our country will host an elimination round of the Davis Cup is naively going unnoticed. At the Unipol Arena in Bologna the four national teams of group A will compete in the six scheduled matches (consisting of three matches each), one a day from 13 to 18 September. In addition to Italy there will be the favorite Croatia, plus Argentina and Sweden. On the 14th the Azzurri will make their debut against the Croatians, followed on alternate days by duels with South Americans and Scandinavians.

The occasion

—

At the tennis level, however, the Davis Cup is the only reality for which there are dedicated fan tokens: the organization of the tournament – in collaboration with the digital token platform – is launching initiatives on the various venues approaching the final phase of the competition. . Now it’s up to the Italian stage in Bologna, for which the fans are asked to choose the official song. In total there are four tracks in the running: Calma, Kesi, Hawai and Mujeriego. Apart from the latter, all the singles compete in their remix versions: you can vote in the dedicated app.