World

Illness in Sardinia for Chubais, a former loyalist of Putin: poisoning is feared

by admin
He was on vacation in a Costa Smeralda resort when the first symptoms suddenly appeared: “I no longer feel my hands and feet,” he told his wife. “I can not move”. The rush to the hospital. The first investigations and a terrible suspicion that has alerted our security services: it is a neurological disease, the Guillain-Barré syndromeas the symptoms suggest, or are the signs of a poisoning? Yes, because that patient who presented himself to the emergency room of a hospital on the island in full tourist activity, is not just any man.

