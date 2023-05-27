Home » Tennis: Final in Rabat: Stand bei Grabher – Bronzetti
Tennis: Final in Rabat: Stand bei Grabher – Bronzetti

Tennis: Final in Rabat: Stand bei Grabher – Bronzetti

Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg is reaching for her first title on the WTA tour at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in Morocco. Austria’s number one will face the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in her first final ever at the dress rehearsal for the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

27.05.2023

WTA 250 tournament in Rabat

(Morocco, 259.303 Dollar, Sand)

Finale:
Julia Grabher (AUT) * Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 4:5 -:-

* First server in the first set

