Tennis: Final in Rabat: Stand bei Grabher – Bronzetti

13
Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg is reaching for her first title on the WTA tour at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in Morocco. Austria’s number one will face the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in her first final ever at the dress rehearsal for the French Open in Paris on Saturday.
Tennis
Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg is reaching for her first title on the WTA tour at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in Morocco. Austria’s number one will face the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in her first final ever at the dress rehearsal for the French Open in Paris on Saturday.
WTA 250 tournament in Rabat
(Morocco, 259.303 Dollar, Sand)
See also China Huaxing Intercontinental Team won the seventh place in the Tour of Turkey - Xianning Net