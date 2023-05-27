Home » JPMorgan Chase Launches Into Generative AI Race With IndexGPT Brand By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. JPMorgan Chase launches into the race for generative AI with the IndexGPT brand

The financial services giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark application for IndexGPTthus entering the race to create a generative AI tool for commercial purposes.

The trademark application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 11 for “IndexGPT” fonts, which JPMorgan said will be used in business.

The image above shows the text in standard font accompanying JPMorgan's trademark application — "without claiming any particular font style, size, or color."

