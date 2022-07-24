Carlos is looking for the sixth title, Lorenzo is hunting for the first. The two very young have never faced each other in their careers

One has already made it to the greats, the other has the talent to make it soon. Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti – born in 2003 and 2002 respectively – will face each other for the first time in their careers in the final in Hamburg, 500 tournament on clay. And both, thanks to the extraordinary progress made in the event in Germany, have already virtually reached their best ranking: the Spaniard will be number 5 in the world from Monday and, if he wins the tournament, he would even overtake Stefanos Tsitsipas in fourth position; the Italian is already sure that he is the 40th player in the ranking and, if he were to reach the title, he would fly in 31st position.

SUPER CHARLES — The very young talents of world tennis are making themselves felt, if we also think of the extraordinary Wimbledon played by Jannik Sinner, defeated in five sets in the quarter-finals by the future champion Novak Djokovic. At the Championships and against the South Tyrolean came the last defeat for Alcaraz, returned to earth after the defeat in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros against Sascha Zverev and immediately on the ball: the Spaniard is in the fifth final of this extraordinary 2022, the sixth of the career. The balance is impressive: the boy from Murcia has always won without even losing a set. Alcaraz is therefore looking for the sixth title at the ATP level. See also Udinese, the Cioffi cure works three points with 4 goals against Cagliari

THE FIRST OF LORENZO — If Carlitos started among the favorites on the eve of the tournament, Musetti’s performance surprised everyone. Not because the boy from Carrara does not have the qualities to collect results like this, especially on clay, but because of the few victories collected in the last period: before this tournament Lorenzo had not won a match at ATP level since the second round in Madrid against Sebastian Korda , last May 4th. From that moment there had been six consecutive defeats, with the victory of the Forlì Challenger in between. The pupil of Simone Tartarini will play the first final of his career and is an underdog compared to the more experienced Alcaraz, despite his age. But if Musetti plays like that, anything is possible.

July 23 – 10:37 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

