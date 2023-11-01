Home » Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals
Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals

Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals

Jessica Pegula is the first semi-finalist at the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. In her second group game, the American defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6:4 6:3 on Tuesday (local time). It was the 29-year-old’s second success against the Belarusian in the sixth duel.

Pegula had already won her opening match at the season finale tournament for the best eight tennis women of the year against Kazakh Jelena Rybakina in two sets. At the end of the preliminary round, Sabalenka will play against Rybakina for the second semi-final place in Group A in a new edition of this year’s finals of the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Rybakina, fourth in the world rankings, beat Maria Sakkari 6:0 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/2). The Greek has no chance of progressing in the Bacalar group after her second defeat. In the Chetumal group, the American Coco Gauff and the Pole Iga Swiatek each have one win. World number two Swiatek and WTA third place Gauff will meet in the second group game on Wednesday evening.

WTA-Finals in Cancun

(Mexico, $9,000,000, hard court)

Gruppe Chimneys

Spielplan: Jessica Pegula (USA/5) Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/4) 7:5 6:2 Arina Sabalenka (BLR/1) Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) 6:0 6:1 Jessica Pegula (USA/5) Arina Sabalenka (BLR/1) 6:4 6:3 Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/4) Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) 6:0 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/2) Tabelle: 1. Jessica Pegula (USA/5) 2 4:0 2 2. Arina Sabalenka (BLR/1) 2 2:2 1 3. Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/4) 2 2:3 1 4. Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) 2 1 :4 0

See also  "We are not ready for the two fronts, with investments we can stay in the first four"- breaking latest news

Chetumal Group

Game Plan: Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/7) 7:6 (7/3) 6:0 Coco Gauff (USA/3) Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) 6:0 6:1 POL/2) Coco Gauff (USA/3) -:- -:- Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/7) -:- -:- Table: 1. Coco Gauff (USA/3) :0 1 2. Iga Swiatek (POL/2) 1 2:0 1 3. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/7) 1 0:2 0 4. Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) 1 0:2

