Tennis players from Germany and Poland will play for the title in the United Cup

Tennis players from Germany and Poland will play for the title in the United Cup

World number one Iga Šwiateková guided Poland to victory, although she lost a set for the first time at the tournament, but defeated Caroline Garcia 4:6, 6:1 and 6:1. “I made a lot of mistakes in the first set. I’m glad that I calmed down and started concentrating,” said Polka.

Thanks to 15 aces, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Adrian Mannarin 6:3, 7:5, and the victory was completed by Katarzyna Kawová and Jan Zieliňský, who defeated Elixane Lechemiaová and Édouard Roger-Vasselin twice 6:3 in the doubles.

The Germans worked much harder to advance. In the opening singles, Alexander Zverev was not enough 7:5, 3:6 and 4:6 against Alex De Minaur. Angelique Kerber took care of the equalizer, turning the duel with Alja Tomljanovic around.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion won 4:6, 6:2 and 7:6 when she avoided two match points in the tie-break and won 9:7. Kerberova thus claimed her first singles victory after an eighteen-month maternity break.

Advancement was decided by Zverev and Laura Siegemund, who defeated Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden 7:6, 6:7 and 15:13 in a dramatic doubles match. The German couple saved two match points and ended the match themselves only on the fifth attempt.

“I was very disappointed after the singles, but I have to say it was a great match,” said Zverev, who spent more than five hours on court today and suffered from cramps in the doubles. “But we still had a chance before the doubles and I’m glad we advanced,” he added.

United Cup tennis team competition in Australia (hard surface): Semifinals: Poland – France 3:0Hurkacz – Mannarino 6:3, 7:5Šwiateková – Garciaová 4:6, 6:1, 6:1Kawová, Zieliňski – Lechemiaová, Roger-Vasselin 6:3, 6:3. Germany – Australia 2:1Zverev – De Minaur 7:5, 3:6, 4:6Kerberová – Tomljanovicová 4:6, 6:2, 7:6 (9:7)Siegemundová, Zverev – Hunter, Ebden 7:6 (7:2), 6:7 (2:7), 15:13

