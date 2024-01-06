Tennis players from Germany and Poland will play for the title in the United Cup

World number one Iga Šwiateková guided Poland to victory, although she lost a set for the first time at the tournament, but defeated Caroline Garcia 4:6, 6:1 and 6:1. “I made a lot of mistakes in the first set. I’m glad that I calmed down and started concentrating,” said Polka.

Thanks to 15 aces, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Adrian Mannarin 6:3, 7:5, and the victory was completed by Katarzyna Kawová and Jan Zieliňský, who defeated Elixane Lechemiaová and Édouard Roger-Vasselin twice 6:3 in the doubles.

The Germans worked much harder to advance. In the opening singles, Alexander Zverev was not enough 7:5, 3:6 and 4:6 against Alex De Minaur. Angelique Kerber took care of the equalizer, turning the duel with Alja Tomljanovic around.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion won 4:6, 6:2 and 7:6 when she avoided two match points in the tie-break and won 9:7. Kerberova thus claimed her first singles victory after an eighteen-month maternity break.

Advancement was decided by Zverev and Laura Siegemund, who defeated Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden 7:6, 6:7 and 15:13 in a dramatic doubles match. The German couple saved two match points and ended the match themselves only on the fifth attempt.

“I was very disappointed after the singles, but I have to say it was a great match,” said Zverev, who spent more than five hours on court today and suffered from cramps in the doubles. “But we still had a chance before the doubles and I’m glad we advanced,” he added.

United Cup tennis team competition in Australia (hard surface): Semifinals: Poland – France 3:0Hurkacz – Mannarino 6:3, 7:5Šwiateková – Garciaová 4:6, 6:1, 6:1Kawová, Zieliňski – Lechemiaová, Roger-Vasselin 6:3, 6:3. Germany – Australia 2:1Zverev – De Minaur 7:5, 3:6, 4:6Kerberová – Tomljanovicová 4:6, 6:2, 7:6 (9:7)Siegemundová, Zverev – Hunter, Ebden 7:6 (7:2), 6:7 (2:7), 15:13