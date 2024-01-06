Weil calls for more objectivity and proximity to the citizens from politics

Loccum, Kr. Nienburg (epd). In view of growing social uncertainty caused by crises, wars and climate change, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) has called for “less excitement and tactics and more pragmatism and objectivity” from politicians. Politics must be comprehensible, predictable and constant, especially in these times, said Weil on Saturday at the traditional Epiphany reception of the Hanover regional church in the Loccum monastery near Nienburg in Lower Saxony. In view of the current flood, the Protestant regional bishop Ralf Meister called for action to preserve creation and emphasized climate and species protection.

In front of around 140 invited guests from politics, business, culture, society and religion, Weil said that despite a multitude of global challenges, attention should not be lost to people’s specific concerns and needs. “Climate change, for example, is a global challenge, but replacing your heating system must remain affordable even with a low income.” Surveys showed that combating inflation, affordable housing and energy costs and secure pensions were the most pressing issues for most people.

Weil emphasized that, in addition to government commitment, a democracy also needs committed citizens. Dealing with the current flood in large parts of Lower Saxony is an excellent example of this. “This is social responsibility in action,” praised the SPD politician. Well over 100,000 members of voluntary fire brigades and aid organizations are “the backbone of enormous efforts that have so far prevented anything worse from happening.”

Meister also thanked the helpers who were fighting the floods. They “did everything they could to prevent this flood from becoming a danger to people and animals.” Despite all the technical possibilities, people ultimately remained at the mercy of nature.

Many people still believed that nature could be controlled by machines. But this idea is being exposed as an illusion every day: through drought summers, volcanic eruptions and flooded islands. Nevertheless, people are obliged to do everything they can to prevent the destruction of nature.

On the sidelines of the reception, farmers protested with a tractor crawl against the gradual reduction in subsidies for agricultural diesel and against increasingly tough working conditions. According to the police, the demonstrations, in which around 100 agricultural machines took part, took place without any significant incidents.

Weil and Meister understood the concerns of farmers. At the same time, Weil called on the farmers not to cross legal boundaries in their protest. “Otherwise, farmers will discredit themselves and their legitimate concerns.” Meister said society is facing fundamental changes and cuts. “But this must never be at the expense of a single group; we need an overarching consensus.”

