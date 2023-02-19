“In a way, my life as a tennis player prepared me for my time in prison. Because the only thing that saves you on the pitch in a Wimbledon final is your mind: you’re afraid, you respect your opponent, you don’t know the referee, you don’t know what kind of match it will be. And life in prison is very, very similar: you never know what’s around the corner tomorrow.” Thus the former tennis champion Boris Becker at the Berlinale on the occasion of the presentation of the documentary on his career ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’. The winner of six Grand Slams was jailed for eight months for fraudulent bankruptcy in England (LaPresse)