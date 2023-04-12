Home Sports Tennis: Teenager Rune keeps Thiem in check
Tennis: Teenager Rune keeps Thiem in check

For Dominic Thiem, the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo ended in the second round. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria was beaten 2:6 4:6 by the Dane Holger Rune, who was ten years his junior. Thiem fended off two match points against the world number six in Monte Carlo, but ultimately had no chance.

12.04.2023 18.46

After 1:35 hours, Rune used his third match ball after he had successfully fended off Thiem’s ​​first break chances. The Danish shooting star now meets the winner of the duel Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) against Matteo Berrettini (ITA) in the round of 16 of the prestigious tournament in Monaco.

Thiem only kept up with Rune, who was ten years younger, in phases, more precisely in the first set up to the score of 2: 2. At this point, Rune managed the first break in the game. At 4: 2, from his point of view, 19-year-old Thiem took the serve again and then served the set after just over half an hour.

In the second round, Austria’s number one defied the Dane, who was 97 places ahead of him in the world rankings, for much longer, but conceded the decisive break again when the score was 3:3. Thiem didn’t give up, but only had the first two break chances in the game with the defeat in mind. Rune fended them off humorlessly with two service winners. Thiem was able to delay the end twice after that, but Rune did not let the third chance to decide the match be taken away.

ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo

(Monaco, 6.228.295 Euro, Sand)

Second round tableau:
Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Iwan Gachow (RUS) 7:6 (7/5) 6:2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/16) Luca Nardi (ITA) 6:0 6:0
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/10) Jack Draper (GBR) 6:3 6:7 (3/7) 7:5
Jannick Sinner (ITA/7) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6:0 3:1 ret.
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6:3 6:2
Alexander Zverev (GER/13) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6:4 6:4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) -:- -:-
Holger Rune (DEN/6) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6:2 6:4
Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) Jaume Munar (ESP) 4:6 6:2 6:2
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/9) Ilja Iwashka (BLR) 7:6 (7/2) 6:2
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Alex de Minaur (AUS/14) 6:3 6:2
Casper Ruud (NOR/4) Botic of the Sand Scallop (NL) 7:5 7:6 (7/1)
Taylor Fritz (USA/8) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7:6 (12/10) 6:2
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL) 7:6 (7/4) 6:4
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 3:6 7:5 6:4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/2) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 4:1 ret.

