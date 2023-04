Workers of Trenitalia and some local public transport operators, Trenord above all, will cross their arms on Friday 14 April. The strike will begin at 09 in the morning and will last eight hours until 17.

To stop and say their STOP will be the workers belonging to the respective trade union categories: Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Fast Confsal, Orsa, Sgb, Usb private work, and Cub transport.