Original title: Terzic: I didn’t expect to say goodbye to Rose so soon to continue with the Champions League victory

Terzic: I didn’t expect to see Roze so soon and continue to move forward with the Champions League victory as the starting point

Live it, September 8th Beijing time on Saturday night, Dortmund will play Leipzig away. Before the game, coach Terzic emphasized that the team should continue the momentum of winning the Champions League, and said that he did not expect to play against his old friend Rose again so soon.

Terzic first talked about the team’s personnel situation: “Mallen (muscle injury) and Adeyemi (foot injury) will participate in part of the team training today, the game will be the day after tomorrow, we will see how they feel. , whether you still feel pain or not, we can make a decision shortly before the game.”

“Little Hazard was injured in the Champions League and the results have come out. His condition is not serious, it is a muscle sprain, but I think it is still too tight to play on Saturday.”

This weekend’s rivals RB Leipzig, currently 11th in the standings, announced today that Roze, who had just been sacked from Dortmund this summer, has been appointed as their new coach. Terzic said: “I’m very happy that Rose is back in the Bundesliga again. Maybe neither of us expected us to see each other so soon.”

The opponent’s coaching change has affected Dortmund’s preparations, Terzic said: “Before Leipzig officially changed coaches, we watched their game video. There will be changes in this regard. But Leipzig also tried in the previous weeks. A lot of content and different formations. No matter what, it is not easy to prepare for the game.”

So the focus is on our own situation, Terzic: “We have to focus on ourselves and see where we are doing well. We have kept clean sheets and defended as a team closely to This reduces the chances of giving the opponent a goal.”

“We are very pleased with the frequency and clarity of chances created in the last three games. We scored the second and third goals early in the Champions League on Tuesday. On a good path and want to continue from there.”

Dortmund have won all away games so far this season.

(interesting wood)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: