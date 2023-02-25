Home Sports Test F1 2023, live preseason in Bahrain
Test F1 2023, live preseason in Bahrain

ALONSO IMPROVES

Fernando Alonso improves his time with the Aston Martin and marks the room best time of the session. 1m31.450s.

HAMILTON PASSES ALONSO AGAIN

Lewis Hamilton passes Fernando Alonso again. The British set the fifth best time of the day. The Asturian falls to sixth place.

ALONSO IMPROVES

The Asturian pilot improves his time and placed fifth.

1) Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m31.024s, C4 – 67 laps

2) Sainz, Ferrari, 1m31.036s, C4 – 25 laps

3) Russell, Mercedes, 1m31.442s, C5 – 83 laps

4) Perez, Red Bull, 1m31.714s, C3 – 96 laps

5) Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.017s, C3 – 11 laps

HAMILTON PASSES ALONSO

Lewis Hamilton sets the best sixth time of the day and drops Alonso to seventh place.

1) Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m31.024s, C4 – 67 laps

2) Sainz, Ferrari, 1m31.162s, C4 – 24 laps

3) Russell, Mercedes, 1m31.442s, C5 – 83 laps

4) Perez, Red Bull, 1m31.714s, C3 – 94 laps

5) Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1m32.075s, C5 – 77 vueltas

6) Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m32.147s, C3 – 31 vueltas

7) Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.249s, C3 – 10 laps

8) Gasly, Alpine, 1m32.762s, C3 – 56 vueltas

9) Albon, Williams, 1m32.793s, C5 – 92 vueltas

10) Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m33.329s, C3 – 77 vueltas

FLY ALONSO

The Spaniard, riding on a medium tyre, managed to set the fifth fastest time of the day, just behind his teammate. Sainz has just moved up to sixth place, very close to Alonso’s time.

JUMP FERNANDO ALONSO

The Spanish Aston Martin driver was the last one left to hit the track. With his first lap, he set the seventh best time of the day.

For his part, Sainz is in the pits due to a problem with his front wing.

No one can for the moment assault the great time set by Charles Leclerc this morning. Sainz He is beginning to ride faster and has already set his best times in all sectors, although he is far behind his teammate. Only Alonso is missing and Tsunoda for going out on track today.

ACCOÓN RETURNS IN BAHRAIN

The last session of the preseason tests begins. With Leclerc’s time marked this morning as a reference, drivers and teams are facing their last chance to try everything on asphalt.

