Texas Rangers Continue Undefeated Streak in Postseason with Victory Against Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers Maintain Undefeated Streak in Postseason, Defeat Baltimore Orioles in Divisional Series Match

The Texas Rangers arrived at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday with their sights set on continuing their undefeated streak in the postseason. They aimed to secure their second victory in the Divisional Series against the local team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the Baltimore City Stadium taking an early lead on the scoreboard, it was the Texas offense that quickly turned the tables. With a total of seven hits in the first three innings, the Rangers dominated the Orioles.

In a display of power, the Rangers capitalized on the rival pitchers’ lack of control and managed to hit a full return with the bases loaded, extending their lead on the scoreboard to 9-2.

The game took an exhilarating turn when Danny Coulombe of the Orioles handed out three free transit tickets, placing a runner on each base. Mitch Garver then emerged as the hero of the Texas Rangers’ playoffs. He hit the second Grand Slam in the postseason history of the Rangers, following in the footsteps of Nelson Cruz’s achievement in 2011.

Garver, the team’s third man in the offensive order, faced reliever Jacob Webb in a crucial moment. After taking three balls outside the strike zone and one strike, Garver unleashed a powerful hit toward left field, with an initial speed of 107.5 mph. The ball traveled an impressive 419 feet in Oriole Park, frustrating the thousands of fans who had filled the stadium hoping to witness the Orioles’ first victory.

This grand slam marked Texas’s ninth with the bases loaded in the 2023 season, a record-breaking feat for the franchise.

Now, with the victory secured, the Texas Rangers continue their impressive streak in the postseason. Their undefeated status remains intact as they move forward in the Divisional Series.

Stay tuned to witness more thrilling moments as the Texas Rangers strive to advance in the playoffs and pursue their ultimate goal of winning the MLB championship.

