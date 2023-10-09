Alexandra Fuentes and Elvis Crespo Finish Bank of America 2023 Chicago Marathon with Excitement and Gratitude

Excitement and gratitude filled the air as presenter Alexandra Fuentes and singer Elvis Crespo crossed the finish line of the Bank of America 2023 Chicago Marathon. The event saw over 45,000 runners participate, including Fuentes and Crespo.

While both individuals were tired and sore, this was not their first marathon experience. However, every marathon presents its own unique challenges, from the location and route to the weather and training required. Despite the difficulties, Fuentes and Crespo were thrilled to complete the race and celebrated their achievement.

Fuentes, who finished with a time of 4:07:04, shared moments from the race with her followers and posted photos displaying her emotions and happiness. She expressed her gratitude to her husband and training team, thanking them for their support. This marathon marked Fuentes’ second, as she had previously completed the New York marathon.

Crespo, known for his hit song “Suavemente,” was also overjoyed with his marathon performance. He improved his time compared to his first marathon and thanked God for his achievement. Completing the distance in 3:58:39, this race marked the first of the World Marathon Majors for Crespo, which includes marathons in New York, Boston, Berlin, London, Tokyo, and Chicago.

Both Fuentes and Crespo’s determination and hard work paid off as they successfully conquered the Chicago Marathon. With this milestone, they can now look forward to future marathons and further accomplishments in their athletic endeavors.

