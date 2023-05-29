Thanks to excellent defense, Ševci won the necessary point in Brno. Now we have another step to save in the playoffs, Vrba knows

“Of course it’s a relief. In Brno, it was more of a tactical battle. Goalkeeper Dostál kept us up. We threatened from breaks, but we didn’t manage any to a successful end,” Ševci coach Pavel Vrba, who was satisfied with the match, assessed the match.

He made no secret of the fact that he placed a clear emphasis on consistent defense. “We mainly focused on getting the result we needed. It wouldn’t make sense to chase Brno up and down and perhaps concede three goals,” he claimed.

The team from Zlín now have a great chance to save the season, even though their situation seemed almost hopeless just a few weeks ago. “We fell apart. We’ve had a knife on our throats, but we’ve come through some tough games recently. It’s great that the season didn’t end with relegation to the second league for us. We’re moving on,” goalkeeper Stanislav Dostál rejoiced.

He admitted that it was not an easy match for him in Brno. “Everything was at stake. I was a bit nervous,” he revealed. However, the home team took several chances. “I had the hardest time right at the end of the game, when luckily the ball hit my leg,” recalled Falta from Brno. “A lot of centered balls flew into our big goal, but luckily we dodged it,” he thanked his teammates.

Zlín will play the play-off on Thursday at their home field. Last autumn, even before Vrbová's arrival, the Cobblers fell out of the cup with Vyškov. "We have taken the first step to rescue, now we are waiting for the next one. In the play-off, we will encounter a quality team with a number of fast foreign footballers. It won't be easy. But in the season we played more difficult matches, we should be slight favourites," says the coach of the team from Baťova město.