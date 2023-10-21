That was great! Czech young man introduced himself as a “hertlovka” on the farm

Premier goal in the AHL and such a luxurious trick. Czech hockey forward Jakub Brabenec scored his first goal in the third game for the Henderson Silver Knights. And that it was beautiful. He received a pass in front of the goal and finished under the crossbar with the stick between his legs. “Tomas Hertl inspired me,” admitted the 20-year-old forward. It was the Czechs Hertl, Malík or Vejvoda who made this loop famous.

