That was great! Czech young man introduced himself as a “hertlovka” on the farm

0
Premier goal in the AHL and such a luxurious trick. Czech hockey forward Jakub Brabenec scored his first goal in the third game for the Henderson Silver Knights. And that it was beautiful. He received a pass in front of the goal and finished under the crossbar with the stick between his legs. “Tomas Hertl inspired me,” admitted the 20-year-old forward. It was the Czechs Hertl, Malík or Vejvoda who made this loop famous.
See also World preliminaries top 12 national football teams will go to the UAE again to face Oman and Australia at home_news_china youth net