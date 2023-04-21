That’s why Jalen Hurts is worth so much money to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia NFL team sees its future in quarterback Jalen Hurts. Now the 24-year-old has been given a new contract that could make him the highest-paid football player ever.

Et’s one moment in Jalen Hurt’s life that is burned into his memory like no other: Hurts, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, stands on the damp grass of Glendale Football Stadium , breathes in the cold Arizona night air and looks at crying men who have just missed what might be their greatest chance at great triumph. They lost the Super Bowl, the final game of the National Football League (NFL). 35:38 against the Kansas City Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And they were devastated. But Hurts didn’t cry.

He later walked from the wet pitch into the warm cabin and talked to his team-mates. They would get another chance, he said. And that defeat would only make them all stronger. Hurts said those words because they were expected of him as the leader of this team, but also because he believed in them.