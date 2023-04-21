In Mali, many young people are raising their voices ~ MOH Aventure

peak blogger

Repetitive military coups, broken democratic pact, climate challenge… These multiple seizures sprouting like mushrooms. My country, Mali, has been immersed in a security crisis for a decade, marked by undemocratic putsches that weaken living together. The prospect of a better future is becoming more and more compromised and difficult. Portrait of many young people who raise their voices for change.

« A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty said Winston Churchill. This quote defines well in these difficult circumstances these women and men who fight every day to imagine and act for change in Mali. Social networks are now free communication channels so that all these actors can be heard. However, it is not only on the viral terrain that these young people driven by profound change are visible: they are in all fields of action. In this article, I profile young people or youth organizations who aspire to renewal in my country.

Adam Dicko and his organization AJCAD

His youthful voice was very quickly spotted in the media, in particular because of his democratic ideal. Adam Dickoexecutive director of theYouth Association for Active Citizenship and Democracy (AJCAD), is one of the players who have demonstrated against the latest military coup au Mali, en from 2021.

Through awareness-raising actions, information and advocacy, the AJCAD challenges candidates during the elections and mobilizes voters to register to vote. It is above all an organization of young people who raise their voices for the popularization of democratic culture and active citizenship. There vision of the AJCAD for Mali, it is that of a prosperous and peaceful nation where young people invest themselves through responsible participation. A democratic nation in which the rule of law is established and the living conditions of each citizen are improved. Her mission, is to support young people in synergy with other organizations and to bring their voice to all decision-making bodies. It is committed to defending their rights, mobilizing them and (in)forming them so that they become active, competent, productive and responsible citizens. His values are commitment, sense of responsibility, innovation and solidarity.

Alioune Ifra N’Diaye, ideologue of a traditional-modern Mali

Ideologist of a traditional-modern Mali through his cinematographic works and his many cultural shows, the actor and promoter of cultural events that is AliouneIfra N’diaye always thinking about innovating Mali. Moreover, he is also the creator of the theatrical concept ” Msakè Tountounrou which means in French The Dwarf King. During my childhood, no episode of this popular cultural and civic fiction escaped me. I was glued to my grandmother’s gloomy black and white television, caught up in this scenography which teaches the culture to make a good collective choice during the elections to deter any regret. It contributed to changes in mentality in 2007 during the election period.

For him, a traditional-modern Mali is a country that merges its own culture with that of other civilizations in a positive way. This concept of Mali is exemplified in his latest cinematic work, We became. A film which puts on stage an uninhibited, cultivated and competent Malian youth, with the aim of moving the lines in the country. This fiction idealizes a Mali of living together, modernized and attractive, where the three major religions of the country live in harmony (Animism, Islam and Christianity).

is on all fronts of innovation, both cultural and ecological. He fantasizes about the rehabilitation of our homes through ecological towns and villages adapted to African ecosystems. According to him, the ecological transition in Africa is for now, and the continent is overflowing with enormous possibilities to achieve it. It remains to curb the circulation of misinformation that traumatizes popular consciousness…

Initiatives by bloggers against fake news

On social networks, certain hashtags are used to curb the circulation of false information. We could quote StopFakeNews », #BenbereVerif or « Useful Bloggers » of the community of Bloggers-Doniblog and Assoblog of Mali. These have reached thousands of Internet users, aiming to clean up the Malian media space. The circulation of bad information remains a great danger for social cohesion, living together, in short, democracy is threatened. In this article, it remains impossible to stake out the names of all these actors driven by the ideal of “changing the world”.