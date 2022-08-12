Executive summary:According to Agence France-Presse reported on the 10th, the Qatar World Cup may be one day earlier than the original time – it will start on November 20 this year, and the host Qatar team will participate in the opener. Once the early opening is confirmed, the “100-Day Countdown” event originally scheduled to be held on August 13 will also be adjusted to August 12.

In order to escape the sweltering heat in the Gulf region, the current Qatar World Cup was originally scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18. Former Manchester United star Gary Neville said recently, “Such an arrangement is fair. The World Cup should be held on a rotating basis across continents, and Qatar’s winter climate is more suitable.” According to the tradition of the host team debuting in the opening game of the World Cup, Qatar in Group A will face Ecuador in the opening game. The first match previously scheduled was Senegal against the Netherlands on November 21, followed by England against Iran, and then Qatar. “We hope to follow the old tradition of the host or the defending champion opening the World Cup,” the source said. This is the result of multi-party consultations, which will be officially announced by FIFA in the near future.

According to the new schedule, the match time between Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A will be postponed from 1:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm on the 21st, which is a more ideal time for the game and broadcast, and the organizers will also coordinate and handle the tickets of fans matter. The Qatar World Cup opener will be held at the Gulf Stadium, which can accommodate 60,000 people. According to the “Doha News Network” report, in order to stagger the World Cup in Qatar, the leagues of various countries have also adjusted their schedules: the Premier League will start a week earlier than in previous years, and the season will be suspended on November 12, just to give players participating in the World Cup rest time, December 26 Restart in the future; La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A will simply take a holiday after the World Cup and restart until Christmas.

Original title: The countdown is approaching 100 days, and the Qatar World Cup is brewing to start a day earlier