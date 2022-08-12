On August 10, the 2022 Zhongguancun Rongtong Innovation Summit Forum was grandly opened in Beijing Zhongguancun Software Park. The forum was hosted by Zhongguancun Software Park, with Bank of Communications as a strategic partner, with the theme of “Join Hands to Create the Future”. Chen Rui, member of the presidium and secretary general of the “Science and Technology China” Youth Hundred People’s Association, vice chairman and secretary general of the “Science and Technology China” open source innovation consortium, deputy director of the Science and Technology Communication Center of the China Association for Science and Technology, and Guo Lugang, vice chairman of the Beijing Association for Science and Technology, Zhang Jinhui, General Manager of Zhongguancun Software Park, Dai Nan, President of Beijing Zhongguancun Park Sub-branch of Bank of Communications, representatives from Alibaba, Lenovo, Beijing Municipal Party School and other industry-leading enterprises, as well as representatives from Huawei, Baidu, Megvii, iFLYTEK, Zhiyuan Research Institute, Representatives of partners such as Datong attended the meeting.





Big coffee gathers, opinions burst

Secretary-General Chen Rui said in his speech that Zhongguancun Software Park, as one of the first pilot parks of “Science and Innovation China“, focuses on building an open source innovation ecosystem, and has created a characteristic model for the construction of “Science and Innovation China” science and technology parks in the field of integrated innovation. It is necessary to continue to follow the general requirements of “seeking practical results, planting connotations, improving quality, and building ecology”, actively explore innovative models of integration, and help the in-depth integration of production, education and research and the innovative development of enterprise integration.





Chairman Guo Lugang said that he is looking forward to taking this forum as an opportunity to further build an exchange platform for the scientific and technological, industrial and investment circles, open up a channel from strong technology to strong enterprises, strong industries and strong economy, and unite and lead the vast number of scientific and technological workers for Beijing Contribute wisdom and strength to the construction of an international science and technology innovation center.





At the event site, a review of the 2021 Zhongguancun Digital Technology Joint Innovation Competition was also conducted. Huawei, Baidu, Megvii, iFLYTEK, Zhiyuan Research Institute, Datalink and many other companies displayed the track results. Yang Yonggen, general manager of Huawei RPA, delivered a video speech.

Lu Bo, vice president of Lenovo Group, Liu Jiang, vice president of Zhiyuan Research Institute, and Li Wei, general manager of Visteon Economic Consulting, respectively brought “Leading Intelligent Change, Empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Integrate Development” and “Transferring Intelligence from Cloud to ABC” ” and “Digital Economy Development and the New Ecology of Integration and Innovation” keynote speeches.





Lu Bo, Vice President of Lenovo Group





Liu Jiang, Vice President of Zhiyuan Research Institute





Li Wei, General Manager of Visteon Economic Consulting

Set up a consortium to empower integration and innovation

Zhongguancun Software Park established the “Zhongguancun Enterprise Integration and Innovation Consortium” at the forum. Through the integration of innovation exchange platform platform, it will further integrate diversified, market-oriented and international innovation resources, and promote chain introduction, chain distribution, series connection, and chain extension. .





Zhang Jinhui, general manager of Zhongguancun Software Park, said that the Zhongguancun Software Park will form an industrial environment where leading enterprises will lead, large enterprises will follow, small and micro enterprises will grow rapidly, and innovation and incubation will be active. development in the field. He suggested that more enterprises should join the development trend of integration and innovation, and jointly build a new ecology of industrial integration and development.





Dai Nan mentioned that Bank of Communications will actively play an important role in the consortium, build a bridge between scientific and technological innovation and industrial development for the majority of enterprises, and inspire scientific and technological talents to pursue their dreams.





Roundtable forum to discuss the future road of integration and innovation

For the topic of innovation in the integration of large and medium-sized enterprises, from Plug and Play Pureyue China, Beijing Party School, Alibaba, Guokai Keke, Zhixin Simulation Technology and Qingyun Zhitong, Nuanliu Technology, Yuanneng Xingtai, Datang Technology and Zhongguancun Technology The founder, general manager and relevant business leaders of the service held two unique forum roundtable meetings to explore solutions for the Zhongguancun Software Park to create a good integration and innovation environment.









In May, 11 departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out “Joint Actions” to Promote the Integration and Innovation of Large and Medium-sized Enterprises (2022-2025), to promote the innovation chain, industrial chain, supply chain of large and medium-sized enterprises The chain, data chain, capital chain, service chain and talent chain are fully integrated. In response to the national call, Zhongguancun Software Park will hold the 2022 Zhongguancun Rongtong Innovation Summit Forum to create a Rongtong innovation ecosystem for more than 700 well-known domestic and foreign enterprises in the park, promote the development of Rongtong innovation to a higher quality, and inject inexhaustible impetus for my country to accelerate the construction of an innovative country .



