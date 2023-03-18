If you are looking for the most beautiful beaches of the Greek islands to choose the vacation in 2023 if in the right place.

Greece is famous for its beautiful islands and beaches, some of which are truly spectacular. From Navagio to Voidokila, here is a list of some of the most beautiful beaches in Greece, to choose the holiday in the bluest sea in Europe.

The 12 most beautiful beaches of the Greek islands to choose your holiday in 2023

These are just a few of the many stunning beaches Greece has to offer. Each island and each region has its natural beauties to discover. Here’s where to go.

Navagio, Zakynthos

This beach, also known as “Shipwreck Beach”, is perhaps one of the most famous and photographed in Greece. The beach can only be reached by sea and access is limited during peak periods.

Elafonissi, Crete

Located on the southwest coast of Crete, this beach is characterized by its pink sand and shallow, turquoise and crystalline waters.

Balos, Crete

It is located on the northwest coast of Crete and can only be reached by sea or a footpath. Its waters are crystal clear and shallow, ideal for a refreshing swim.

Porto Katsiki, Lefkada

It is on the island of Lefkada, this beach is famous for its crystal clear waters and spectacular landscape. The beach can be reached via a flight of approximately 80 steps.

Sarakiniko, Milos

This beach, located on the island of Milos, is famous for its white volcanic rocks, which create a unique and spectacular landscape.

Myrtos, Kefalonia

On the island of Kefalonia there is a beach awarded as one of the most beautiful in Greece. Its white sand and turquoise waters create a breathtaking landscape.

Koukounaries, Skiathos

Located on the island of Skiathos, this beach is surrounded by a thick pine forest and its waters are among the cleanest in Greece.

Paleokastritsa, Corfu

A beach surrounded by cliffs and offers spectacular views of the coast of the island.

Apella, Karpathos

A little remote but idyllic, Apella beach is full of green pines, rocks and facilities for relaxing. It is considered one of the most exotic in Greece.

Agios Prokopios, Naxos

One of the longest beaches in Greece, with white sand and crystal clear waters. The beach is very popular with tourists but it is still possible to find quiet and secluded stretches of beach.

Seychelles, Ikaria

The north beach of Ikaria is a bit difficult to reach but for this very reason it gives a great satisfaction when you arrive. A perfect bay from which to enjoy a romantic sunset. Clear sand, blue sea, a small fish restaurant and rocks on which to lie down to get away from it all.

Voidokilia, Peloponnese

One of the most iconic beaches, shaped like an Omega, a perfect semi-circle overlooking azure waters that are hard to believe. A corner of paradise in Messinia, which is worth the trip (a bit long).

