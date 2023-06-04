The 18-man roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team was exposed!Zhao Jiwei and Zhou Qi led Guo Ailun and Shen Zijie to lose the election_Joorjevic_Player_Defense

Original title: Expose the 18-man roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team!Zhao Jiwei and Zhou Qi lead Guo Ailun and Shen Zijie to lose the election

Yesterday, the rumors about the 18-man roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team can be said to be like a whirlwind, and suddenly became a very hot topic on the Internet. According to our understanding, the Chinese men’s basketball team has confirmed the team’s 18-member training roster. The Chinese men’s basketball team will officially announce this list in the near future. Formally preparing for the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Regarding the new training roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Yang Yi, a well-known domestic commentator, said that the Chinese men’s basketball guard line and center position personnel will be “unexpected and something!” Yang Yi was surprised, such a change in personnel was even a little hard for him to accept. At the same time, everyone is very concerned about whether the NBA player Li Kaier will appear in the Chinese men’s basketball training squad. Regarding this, Yang Yi said that because Li Kaier’s procedures have not been completed, Li Kaier will not It will appear in the training list.

Song Xiang, a well-known domestic media person, was also surprised by the new training list of the Chinese men’s basketball team, and was very surprised! He believes that as long as this big list is announced, it will definitely cause “turbulent waves” in the online arena. Song Xiang wrote on his personal online platform: “The wind and rain are coming! The building will definitely cause a lot of discussion. good luck!”

The 18-man roster of the Chinese men's basketball team is reported on the Internet So, who is on the 18-man roster of the Chinese men's basketball team? In the end, who missed the selection? This has also attracted the attention of many fans. According to relevant sources, the 18-man training roster for the Chinese men's basketball team has also been released. According to the "Basketball Class" broke the news, the Chinese men's basketball team's 18-member training roster is led by Zhao Jiwei and Zhou Qi. The specific personnel are as follows: Center (5): Zhou Qi, Hu Jinqiu, Wang Zhelin, Jiao Boqiao, Fan Ziming Forwards (6): Zhang Zhenlin, Zeng Fanbo, Du Runwang, Zhou Peng, Wang Ruize, Zhu Junlong Defenders (7): Zhao Jiwei, Fang Shuo, Wang Lanyi, Sun Minghui, Zhao Rui, Cui Yongxi, Hu Mingxuan Accident, or accident? If the 18-man roster of the Chinese men's basketball team revealed by "Basketball Classroom" is true, then it will really cause great controversy among fans, just like Yang Yi said "unexpectedly"! Song Xiang said, "The wind and rain are about to come and the wind is full of the building"! Because, from this big list, we can find that Guo Ailun, the head guard of the Liaoning team, is not among them. As we all know, in the past 10 years, Guo Ailun's titles have been very resounding, "Asia's No. 1 Defender", "CBA No. 1 Defender", "CBA traffic star" and so on. Of course, from the perspective of CBA guards, Guo Ailun's technical level and physical confrontation ability are definitely the top of the CBA, especially his ability to hold the ball and break through, among the CBA guards, it is definitely the top existence. If there is really no Guo Ailun in the Chinese men's basketball roster, it will really arouse heated discussions among many fans, especially fans of the Liaoning team. I believe it is difficult to understand why Joeljevic doesn't want Guo Ailun. For Guo Ailun's loss, the author also analyzed the reasons. On the one hand, Guo Ailun's state has declined a lot recently due to his age and his injury factors, and his role in the Liaoning team has been replaced by Zhao Jiwei. On the other hand, Guo Ailun's personality affects him. As we all know, Guo Ailun is a self-centered player who plays more casually. The head coach of the Chinese men's basketball team, Djordjevic, is a very strict coach, and the requirements for players must be to implement coaching tactics 100%. Therefore, there is no need for "stabs" in Djordjevic's team, so Guo Ailun is excluded. In addition to Guo Ailun, Shenzhen team center Shen Zijie's defeat is also very unexpected. As the best defensive player in the CBA for two consecutive years, Shen Zijie's role on the defensive end can be said to be absolutely top-notch in China. However, Shen Zijie also has a very big shortcoming, yes, that is, his offensive method is very simple, and he only eats cakes under the basket. No mid-range shot, no three-point shooting ability. In addition, Zhou Qi's defensive ability is no worse than that of Shen Zijie, so it seems to make sense that Georjevic doesn't need Shen Zijie! Of course, some people may ask why Cheng Shuipeng and Wu Qian of the Zhejiang team lost the selection? For this question, in fact, the reason is relatively easy to answer. On the one hand, Wu Qian is injured and has not fully recovered; on the other hand, Wu Qian has poor confrontation ability and suffers a lot in international competitions. Although Cheng Shuipeng is a very good defender, his defensive ability is relatively poor! Therefore, with Zhao Jiwei already in the team, there is no need for Cheng Shuipeng. So, readers, what do you think of the 18-man training roster for the Chinese men's basketball team?

