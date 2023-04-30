The 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon kicked off and the scale of participation set a record for local sports events_Hangzhou Net

The 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon kicks off and the scale of participation sets a record for local sports events

On April 30, the 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon kicked off in Longyou County, Zhejiang Province. The event is divided into three groups: half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), mini run (11 kilometers), and happy run (5 kilometers). There are ranking awards and special prizes for Quzhou citizens. The total prize money is 120,000 yuan. (district, city) nearly 6,000 contestants participated. It is worth mentioning that this is the first sports event that Longyou County welcomes the Asian Games this year, and it is also the first time that Longyou holds a large-scale marathon event. The scale and number of participants have set a new record in the history of local sports events.

The theme of the event is “Running Longyoutang for a lifetime of happiness”. It is hoped that all runners will run along the beautiful Longyoutang and enjoy the joy and happiness brought by sports. The contestants competed around the core areas of the “Longyou Yu” and “Quzhou Youli” poetry and painting scenery belts. Along the route, they passed through Longyou Grottoes, Hongmu Town, Zhulin Temple, Fubei Tower and other scenic spots. The scenery is pleasant and full of scenery. .

For this sports event, Longyou County attaches great importance to it, and carefully arranges it around the event layout, competition preparation, and competition organization. Specialized running groups such as Tourist Running Group, Hanfu Special Running Group, Asian Games Running Group, Celebrity Running Group, and Police Escort Running Group; Tailor-made special gift packages for sightseeing in scenic spots. You can enjoy substantial discounts at well-known scenic spots such as Huayuan Garden and Liuchun Lake. Finally, 10,000 food coupons worth 8 yuan will be distributed during the event for runners and volunteers to consume and use in the food festival, so as to realize running hard, eat and drink as much as you want, and strive to create a wonderful and energetic running event .

In recent years, Longyou County has thoroughly implemented the national fitness-for-all strategy, made full use of the ecological and natural environmental resources of mountains and rivers, and successively held brand events such as the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, the National Car (RV) Camping Competition, and the National Fishing Competition. The Spring Lake mountain cross-country race has effectively stimulated the national fitness movement. At the same time, with the action of “micro-renovation and fine-tuning”, highlighting the natural advantages, digging out the cultural connotation, promoting the great improvement of scenic spots, villages, and homestays (farmhouses), providing excellent facilities and a beautiful environment for the majority of contestants.

In the next step, Longyou County will continue to plan top-level events such as the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, further stimulate the enthusiasm of the masses to actively participate in physical exercise, activate the event economy, promote the deep integration of “culture + sports + tourism”, polish the event IP, and A good appearance welcomes the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, creates a strong atmosphere for the participation of all people and welcomes the Asian Games, and comprehensively enhances the reputation and influence of Longyou.