The 2023 Fifa Club World Cup exclusively on Cronache di Spogliatoio – Sport Marketing News

Locker room news will broadcast exclusively for Italy the “FIFA Club World Cup 2023” starting from the semi-finals of the tournament which will be played on 18 and 19 December, and then closing with the final on 22 December. Guardiola’s Manchester City and Marcelo’s Fluminense will compete for the title of live world champion, for the first time ever, on an Italian medium born on social networks.

“We are proud and excited about this milestone. The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup exclusively represents an important step for our project” he commented Giulio Incagli, founder and CEO of Cronache di Spogliatoio. “We would like to thank FIFA for trusting and betting on us.
We feel the responsibility, we are aware that managing an international event of this scale is a great opportunity.

The matches will be broadcast live on YouTube with commentary from Ivan Fusto and Alberto Santi, and will include in-studio insights before, during and after the match led by the Cronache talents: Riccardo Trevisani, Giuseppe Pastore, Fernando Siani and Emanuele Corazzi.

