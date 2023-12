Lisandro Meza was one of the most important Colombian musicians. This December 24, the inhabitants of Los Palmitos, Sucre, mourn his departure and remember the artist with nostalgia.

The artistic life of the Sabanero minstrel was marked by great hits, which today continue to be heard throughout Colombia. EL PILÓN invites you to listen to 5 of Lisandro Meza’s most memorable hits.

Get out if you can

2. Mature Guayabita

3. Tapas

4. Blessed December

5. The Guayabo of the YE

