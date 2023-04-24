The 2023 National Fitness Online Games will start-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Original title: 2023 National Fitness Online Games kicks off

The 2023 National Fitness Online Games is jointly organized by the Group Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Group Department of the All-China Sports Federation, some sports centers of the General Administration of Sport of China, national individual sports associations, provincial (regional, municipal) sports departments and Internet platforms It was officially launched on the 20th.

According to the organizer, a total of 109 units will participate in the first National Fitness Online Games in 2022, including more than 50 Internet platforms, 10 sports centers of the State Sports General Administration, 39 national individual associations, and 10 provinces (districts) , city) sports department. The event set up the main competition area on the official website of the General Administration of Sport of China, and set up sub-competition areas on multiple sports Internet platforms such as Keep. It has been online for 150 days, with a total of 68 competitions set up, more than 150 events held, and the cumulative number of registered participants exceeded 13.96 million. A total of more than 3.27 million participation certificates have been issued. In addition, there are more than 100 outstanding athletes such as Olympic champions and world champions, through promotional posters, online competitions, topic interactions and challenges, etc., advocating the participation of the common people, promoting the realization of competitive sports achievements and sharing with the whole people.

On the basis of absorbing last year’s experience, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will strive to achieve an all-round upgrade of the online games through means such as accurate crowd coverage, innovative online participation, full sports scene coverage, and improved guarantee and reward mechanisms.

According to reports, this year’s games will add three new highlights. First, the entry channel is more convenient. In addition to the official website of the State Sports General Administration and other entry entrances, a new WeChat applet is launched, which lowers the entry threshold and optimizes entry channels through the mobile port; second, the event service is more accurate, and it is suitable for different competition environments and competitions in different places. Requirements, the organizer will provide a personalized “event package”, through the upgrade and iteration of virtual interaction technology, create an online interactive cloud space for sports people, and provide convenience for users to log in to participate and share sports data; third, sports scenes are more abundant, through Introduce the concept of the twenty-four solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, and according to the climate characteristics of different solar terms, over 60 sports events such as ice and snow, technological intelligence, intellectual sports, cycling and walking, and martial arts and qigong have been launched. Through spring, summer, autumn, The full coverage of winter and four seasons presents a variety of mass movement scenes.

At the launching ceremony, Ding Dong, director of the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration, said: “We hope to see more people join the team of scientific fitness exercises. Through the masses to drive, organize and guide the masses, let the national fitness become popular.”

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0421/c1012-32669674.html

