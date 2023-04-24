7.1° earthquake is recorded in remote area of ​​the Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a remote region of the Pacific Ocean Monday but did not appear to trigger a tsunami.

The quake struck near the Kermadec Islands, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of New Zealand’s North Island and at a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not pose a threat to Hawaii or any other part of the Pacific. A tsunami possibility in the area passed without a confirmed impact being recorded.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect New Zealand, but still issued its standard recommendation that people move away from coastal areas if they sensed a strong or prolonged quake.

The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited except for Raoul Island, where New Zealand scientists occasionally stay overnight for weather observations or weed control work.

The islands are the scene of frequent earthquakes. They were geologically formed from a mountain range that arose from the collision of the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates.

