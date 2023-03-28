The 2023 National Tennis Team Championship will be held in Rizhao, and the Rizhao “Sun City” Tennis Open will start at the same time

Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2023-03-28 08:52:21

Rizhao Daily/Rizhao News Network News Recently, the reporter learned from the Municipal Sports Bureau that from the end of April to the beginning of May, the 2023 National Tennis Team Championship will be held at the Rizhao Antai Tennis Center, and the Rizhao “Sun City” Tennis Open will also start at the same time.



It is reported that both events are the core components of the “Charming Sun City·Hot Blood Tennis Season”. Among them, the National Tennis Team Championship is an event included in the competition list of the State Sports General Administration, and it is the largest and highest-level tennis event in the country. The event is divided into two major events: men’s team and women’s team. The participating teams include dozens of teams including professional tennis teams, clubs and the People’s Liberation Army from various provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the central government. Currently the highest level tennis player in the country.

The Rizhao “Sun City” Tennis Open will inject new momentum into the development of Rizhao’s tennis business, strive to create a “domestic first-class, world-renowned” tennis event IP, tell the sports story of Rizhao’s development through tennis, and show Rizhao’s “youth, vigor and vitality” The image of the city with “fashion, fashion” adds more beautiful sports background to “living in Rizhao is happiness”.

At that time, the general public and friends will not only be able to enjoy high-level tennis matches at their doorsteps, but also have the opportunity to get in close contact with tennis players who have recently achieved excellent results in international competitions and watch the “Peak Showdown” live. (Fang Zichen, all-media reporter of Rizhao Newspaper)