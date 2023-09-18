The 2023 Shanghai Rowing Open: Promoting Rowing Culture and Showcasing Shanghai’s Sporting Prowess

The 2023 Shanghai Rowing Open Kicks Off on the Suzhou River

In a celebration of the golden autumn season, the 2023 Shanghai Rowing Open has returned to the picturesque Suzhou River. The competition, which was launched by Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, commenced on the afternoon of September 16th.

With the slogan “Tide of Boating Power,” the event will take place from September 16th to 17th on the waters of the Suzhou River. Competitors from around the globe have gathered in Shanghai to compete on the same stage, fostering the exchange and popularization of rowing culture. The event aims to contribute to Shanghai’s aspiration of becoming a world-renowned sports city.

This year’s edition of the competition has been expanded and upgraded. In addition to the college and club groups, new categories including the elite and youth groups have been introduced to enhance professionalism. The event attracted 51 teams competing in eight-person boats, 10 teams in four-person boats, and 14 single-person boat athletes, totaling nearly 700 participants. The international prestige of the event has been further enhanced by inviting top international players, garnering global attention and enabling rowing enthusiasts worldwide to experience the thrill of the sport. Shanghai citizens had the opportunity to witness the skills of world-class rowing teams right on their doorstep.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Mayor Xie Dong, and the International Rowing Federation President, Christophe Roland, sent a congratulatory video. Tong Lixin, director of the Water Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and chairman of the Chinese Rowing Association, delivered a speech. National referee Li Fei and Shanghai Jiao Tong University rowing team member Lin Qiming took the oath on behalf of all referees and athletes. Representatives from renowned rowing teams such as the Cambridge University Rowing Team, Oxford Brookes University Rowing Team, Australian National Rowing Team, and Chinese rowing athletes contributed water from the rivers of their respective cities, which combined to spell out the word “rowing” in English.

Shanghai, a city built and thriving on water, has a deep-rooted connection with rowing that spans over a century. As Shanghai strives to establish itself as a modern socialist international metropolis with global influence, its rivers, in particular the Suzhou River, have become representative spaces and iconic symbols. The competition attracts worldwide attention to the Suzhou River, allows Shanghai to showcase its city image, character, and spirit to the world, and effectively embodies the concept of “a people’s city built by the people, and a people’s city for the people.”

