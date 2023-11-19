The 2023 Wuyi Mountain Marathon in Zongma National Park starts with the gun fired – Original News – Southeast Net

The Zongma National Park 2023 Wuyi Mountain Marathon kicked off with a gunshot, as 12,000 runners from across the country gathered to participate in the race. The marathon, which started from Wuyi Square and ran on the “Drunken Oxygen Track” in the Wuyi Mountain National Park, featured three events: marathon (42.195 kilometers), half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), and healthy run (5 kilometers).

After a fierce competition, Mireyi Kamalinur and Wang Jing emerged as the winners of the men’s and women’s marathons, with times of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 49 seconds and 2 hours, 59 minutes and 34 seconds respectively. Similarly, Li Zhengyue and Zheng Zhiling claimed victory in the men’s and women’s half marathon races.

Many participants expressed their excitement about the event, with Mireyi Kamalinur praising the cleanliness of the track and the enthusiastic audience. Wang Jing, despite some discomfort in her feet, managed to sprint in the final kilometers of the race, achieving her goal of finishing within 3 hours.

Liang Xueren, director of the Fujian Provincial Track and Field Cycling Management Center, highlighted the scenic beauty of Wuyi Mountain, which features mountains and water. The event also received extensive support in terms of medical care, security, emergency rescue, and volunteer services.

The marathon was hosted by the Fujian Provincial Sports Bureau and the Nanping Municipal People’s Government, with the Wuyishan Municipal Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau co-organizing the event. The finisher medal, designed with a quicksand effect, reflects the characteristic beauty of Wuyi Mountain.

The event was a huge success, showcasing the natural beauty of Wuyi Mountain and bringing together runners from all over the country to experience the park’s rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes.