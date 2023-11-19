PowerWash Simulator Unveils New “Back to the Future Special Pack” DLC for Fans of the Classic Film Series

“PowerWash Simulator” Announces New “Back to the Future Special Pack” Paid Content

Fans of the hit game “PowerWash Simulator” will be thrilled to hear about the latest update. The popular game, developed by Square Enix Collective and FuturLab and launched on multiple platforms since 2021, has announced the release of new paid content called “The Back to the Future Special Pack.”

Priced at US$7.99, the “Back to the Future Special Pack” will allow players to download and access a variety of new features inspired by the iconic “Back to the Future” movie series. The pack will include representative movie sets and props, as well as five new tasks and small activities for players to experience.

“PowerWash Simulator” is a first-person perspective action game that allows players to use high-pressure water jets to clean away dirt, and the new special pack promises to bring a fresh and exciting twist to the gameplay.

In addition to the new tasks and activities, the “Back to the Future Special Pack” will also introduce ten new cities for players to unlock and explore. The update will also address various bugs and provide optimization for an improved gaming experience.

Fans of “PowerWash Simulator” are encouraged to dive into the new content and take on the challenge of cleaning iconic “Back to the Future” locations such as Dr. Brown’s Van, Time Machine, Valley Clock Tower, Holomax Theater, and Dr. Time Train.

With the launch of the “Back to the Future Special Pack,” players can look forward to an enhanced and immersive gaming experience that pays homage to the beloved movie series. Don’t miss out on this exciting update and get ready to power wash your way through time and space.