The 20th anniversary of the listing of Shuangseqiu, Zhejiang Welfare Lottery 4.5 million yuan lottery gift

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-17 09:17

Buy it and get it free, you can buy it, and in the early spring, there are endless surprises! On February 16, 2023, Fucai Shuangseqiu will celebrate its 20th birthday. On this very memorable day, in order to give back to the majority of lottery buyers for their love and support for the Shuangseqiu game, Zhejiang Welfare Lottery launched the Shuangseqiu “32 Get 6” campaign, sending out 4.5 million yuan of lottery tickets.

The specific rules for gifting tickets are as follows: Starting from the 2023018 phase of the Shuangseqiu game (the draw date is February 19th), all 16 blue ball numbers in Zhejiang Province are used to purchase Shuangseqiu lottery tickets (amount ≥ 32 yuan). All lottery tickets will randomly receive 3-note double-color ball machine-selected lottery tickets (amount of 6 yuan). The 4.5 million yuan free tickets are sold out in the current period, and the event will be terminated.

Known as the “color market aircraft carrier”, the two-color ball has rich and interesting betting methods. To put it simply, it is a single bet. Someone spends a few pocket money and just chooses a few single bets randomly, and they may be able to get the surprise of winning a prize; multiple bets are like “fishing with a net”, which can be divided There are three types: red ball duplex, blue ball duplex and full duplex. Lottery buyers can choose the betting method that suits them according to their personal preferences.

The China Welfare Lottery Shuangseqiu game was launched on February 16, 2003. As of December 31, 2022, the cumulative sales nationwide have reached 798.1 billion yuan, raising more than 283.1 billion yuan in public welfare funds, making important contributions to social welfare and social welfare undertakings. Pass on good luck and help public welfare. For the 20th anniversary of the listing of Fucai Shuangseqiu game, happiness and joy are integrated into blessings. Here I wish you more blessings and more good luck!

In addition, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Shuangseqiu, the China Welfare Lottery also launched the activity of sending you a little sweetness for the New Year, so that the sweetness will light up the most beautiful starry sky for public welfare and charity. During the event, users can participate through the WeChat public account of “China Welfare Lottery”.