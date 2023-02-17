Luo Chongmin, the former director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education, once published a signed article. The article believed that the CCP’s establishment of heroes such as Liu Hulan, Liu Wenxue, and Wang Erxiao was to set a group of loyal and patriotic suicide examples and to mislead young people. (Composite image of The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Luo Chongmin, the former director of the Education Department of Yunnan Province, who was investigated for publishing a so-called “insulting heroes” article, has the latest news. According to the report, Luo Chongmin was transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution, but the report avoided talking about Luo’s violation of the CCP’s “Heroes Law” and said that he had no repentance.

On February 15, the website of the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision of the Yunnan Provincial Commission of the Communist Party of China announced that the retirement benefits of Luo Chongmin, a retired cadre at the deputy division level, were canceled and transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution.

According to the report, Luo Chongmin lost his political stance and had no remorse after being expelled from the party. He publicly expressed remarks with serious political problems, illegally asked for and accepted huge amounts of property, had many improper sexual relationships with others, and was suspected of accepting bribes.

Luo Chongmin was born in February 1952 in Jiangchuan, Yunnan. He served as deputy secretary of the Yuxi Municipal Party Committee, secretary of the Party Committee of Yunnan University for Nationalities, secretary of the Honghe State Party Committee, director of the Provincial Department of Education, and counselor of the provincial government. In January 2016, Luo Chongmin retired. In November of the following year, the authorities expelled him from the party on the grounds of “serious violation of discipline”, and his retirement benefits were determined according to non-leadership positions at the deputy director level.

On June 3, 2022 (Dragon Boat Festival), Luo Chongmin published a signed article “Dragon Boat Festival: A Day to Encourage Suicide”. The article stated that the number of suicides among Chinese teenagers “is on the rise” and believed that the CCP “established Liu Hulan, Liu Wenxue and Wang Er Little heroes have set up a group of loyal and patriotic suicide examples in traditional cultural education. This misleads young people to express their resistance and courage by committing suicide.”

Luo Chongmin was reported because of the above remarks, and was accused of insulting the heroes of the CCP and violating the “Law on the Protection of Heroes” promulgated by the CCP. Subsequently, the official website of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education announced that it has established a working group with relevant departments to investigate.

In July 2022, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education reported that Luo Chongmin was suspected of a crime and had handed over clues of his crime to relevant functional departments for handling in accordance with relevant regulations.

According to the news released on the website of the Yunnan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision on the 15th of this month, the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Provincial Department of Education and the Kunming Municipal Supervision Commission conducted a supervision and investigation on Luo Chongmin’s serious violations of the law.

The reason why Luo Chongmin was investigated last year was that he was reported for publishing so-called “insulting heroes” articles. However, the report did not mention that Luo Chongmin violated the “Heroes Protection Law”, nor did it specify what Luo’s remarks with serious political problems were.

In the past few years, accidents have happened to the so-called “heroes” set up by the CCP. The Five Heroes of Langya Mountain, Lai Ning, Lei Feng, Qiu Shaoyun, Huang Jiguang, etc. have all been suspected of being fake. In this context, the CCP’s “Heroes Protection Law” came into effect on May 1, 2018. The Criminal Law Amendment, which came into effect on March 1, 2021, added 17 new charges, including “crimes against the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs.”

Li Yuanhua, a scholar living in Australia, once told The Epoch Times that the “martyrs” fabricated by the CCP must be protected by law. “The CCP does not allow people to touch it, which shows that it has a guilty conscience because it knows that it cannot stand.”

