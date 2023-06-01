The 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival and Wencheng Sports Tourism Festival kicks off on Saturday_Zhejiang Online

The 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival and Wencheng Sports Tourism Festival kicks off on Saturday

Source: Tribune



As June approaches, Zhejiang has turned on the “high temperature steamer” mode ahead of schedule, with the highest temperature hitting 37 degrees Celsius. At this time, if you take part in ice and snow sports, you will be able to eliminate the heat and feel cool. An ice and snow event is about to kick off – the 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival.

On June 3 (this Saturday), the 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival and Wencheng Sports Tourism Festival (Ice and Snow Series, Basketball Series) will come to Swan Castle Indoor Ski Resort in Tonglingshan Town, Wencheng County.

Different from the past, the opening ceremony of this ice and snow sports carnival will be transformed into a large natural lawn outside the snow field—the large lawn of Shiyang Forest Park. There will be a market activity themed on sports tourism on site. Various experiences such as fitness challenges, outdoor camping, and tasting special snacks are waiting for you. You can watch the opening performance while shopping in the market. Excited?

It is reported that this ice and snow sports carnival will be combined with basketball for the first time, and a number of new activities combining ice and snow with basketball will be launched. Of course, the garden experience items that are popular with carnival tourists will still be retained.

It is worth mentioning that there will also be a mysterious Wenzhou-born Asian Games champion airborne on the scene, and “welcome the Asian Games and enjoy ice and snow” with ice and snow lovers. In the year of the Asian Games, there are not many opportunities to compete with the champions of the Asian Games and feel the joy of sports.

In recent years, Wencheng County has taken sports as a hot spot, tourism as a popular attraction, and products as its profit point to open up a new track for the development of “sports +”, creating a “core area” for fashion sports and leisure, a “growth pole” for forest ice and snow exploration, and sports tourism. Consumption “demonstration belt” to activate the global tourism economy. During the opening ceremony, Wencheng’s sports tourism route map will be released in a big way, connecting 13 sports tourism activities in Wencheng to facilitate tourists to check in and play.