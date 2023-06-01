What checks to do for the heart after 60 years

With age we observe the effects ofaging on the heart and vessels. Then there is an increase in all heart and vascular diseases, with in particular an increase in those related to atherosclerosis which leads to angina pectoris, heart attack, stroke and damage to arterial devices (arterial disease). Age also increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation. There are also more valve diseases, valve dysfunction, which are qualified as “degenerative”. The tissue that makes up the valves becomes less flexible, thickens, calcifies, thus making the valves work less.

Furthermore, the effect of cardiovascular risk factors – such as smoking, the impact of years of unbalanced hypertension, diabetes or being overweight – is cumulative over time. Of course, as we get older we become more fragile. There are therefore more and more pathologies other than cardiovascular diseases from which one is affected.

Cardiovascular diseases: the importance of prevention

In terms of therapy, much progress has been made in the treatment of these diseases. Where much progress still needs to be made is on global prevention which allows the incidence of these cardiovascular diseases to be reduced.

This prevention is based on several points. The first, of course, is to spread messages of public healthto in order to reduce the occurrence of risk factors.

Do not smoke or quit smoking as soon as possible

Control your weight to keep your body mass index in the normal range

Regularly monitor your health and, especially after 60 years, through blood tests to check that you have normal blood sugar and treat diabetes early

Monitor lipid profile to control cardiovascular risk

Maintain regular physical activity. This means engaging in light activity every day and not going more than two days without exercising. It’s very simple, just walk, limit travel by car or public transport, avoid taking the lift

Reduce your exposure to stress during your working life

Make sure you have a balanced and varied diet

Exams to do

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

It consists of recording the electrical activity of the heart and detecting any anomalies regarding the frequency and rhythm, the volume of some parts and the state of the muscle, which can herald a heart attack or pericarditis. The ECG also allows you to see if the stress test is not contraindicated. If necessary, exercise ultrasound or exercise MRI or exercise scintigraphy can be performed after the ECG.

Electrocardiogram with Holter method

Diagnose an abnormal heart rhythm, look for the cause of discomfort, palpitations. The heart rate recording device (Holter monitor) is connected via electrodes placed on the chest for twenty-four hours. Data decryption is done when the device is handed over to the medical team.

Stress test

It serves to identify ischemia (myocardial pain) by observing the functioning of the heart during physical exertion that increases oxygen consumption and blood flow, which can reveal the symptom. It signals coronary insufficiency secondary to an atheroma, an arrhythmia, an increase in blood pressure under exertion, or allows to check the stabilization of angina pectoris.

Cardiac ultrasound

In particular, it is useful to observe the condition and functioning of the valves to evaluate a possible heart failure.

Eco-Doppler

It allows you to observe blood flow and the arteries (neck, hamstrings or abdominal) that carry blood to the brain or lower extremities and identify any atherosclerosis that herald a risk of stroke or obliterating arterial disease of the lower extremities.

Take care of your heart for life

Health at 60 prepares much earlier. In the young subject there is therefore every interest in carrying out regular screening and monitoring, in starting treatment early if necessary. As soon as a pathology is detected, there is a great advantage in being monitored, in having a reference cardiologist, but also in having optimal dietary support and exercising regularly: it is never too late to implement all this correct style of life.